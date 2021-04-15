Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

TRQ stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $17,364,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

