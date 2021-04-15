Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.69

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.69 and last traded at C$56.41, with a volume of 49025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAR.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

