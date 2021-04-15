Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.72.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.75 and a 52-week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,661,686.08. Insiders have sold 90,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,638 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

