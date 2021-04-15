Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $581,447,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $374.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.67 and its 200-day moving average is $344.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

