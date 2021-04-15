Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the March 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 12,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Canfor has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

