Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.90. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 97,343 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.