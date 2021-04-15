Cappasity Hits One Day Volume of $422,574.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $422,574.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

