Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.88

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 159170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

