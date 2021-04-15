Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.18

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.18 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 36.87 ($0.48). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 513,593 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.24.

In other Carclo news, insider Frank Doorenbosch purchased 203,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 192,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,344.78 ($52,710.71).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

