Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth $488,000.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

