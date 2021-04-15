Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

