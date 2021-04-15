Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,468,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,241,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 61,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.