CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

