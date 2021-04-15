Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.57

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 46158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

