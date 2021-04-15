Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

