Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $282.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $157.24 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

