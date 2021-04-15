Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 114,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in Essential Utilities by 13.2% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

