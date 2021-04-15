Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SCHF opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $38.90.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

