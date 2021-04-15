Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,504 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

