Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $193.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.