Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

GD opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

