Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $262.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $150.88 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,721,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

