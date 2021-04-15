CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Shares Up 3.8%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 392,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,394,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties.

