Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $32.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.95 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $42.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $128.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 41,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

