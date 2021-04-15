Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $6.07. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 886,973 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

