Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 33,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

