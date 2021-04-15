Centric Wealth Management Buys 119 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.08. 9,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

