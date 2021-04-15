Centric Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.52. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

