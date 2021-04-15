Centric Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

CRI traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

