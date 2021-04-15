Centric Wealth Management Purchases 103 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.61. 4,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $178.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

