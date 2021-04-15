Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

