Cfra Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

Cfra reissued their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cfra currently has a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.95.

Shares of KL opened at C$45.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The stock has a market cap of C$12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

