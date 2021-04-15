Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $17.18 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $17.18 billion and $3.55 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

