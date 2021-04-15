Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $617.10 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.54 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.