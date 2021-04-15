ChatCoin Trading Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $813,864.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,468.63 or 0.99768788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00147862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001582 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

