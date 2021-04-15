Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 6,150,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chewy stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.97 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

