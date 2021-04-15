Chicago Capital LLC Buys 715 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of IQV opened at $208.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $211.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

