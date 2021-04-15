Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 110.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

RMTI stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

