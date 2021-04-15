China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 170.7% from the March 15th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.