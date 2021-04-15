China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Up 221.1% in March

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. 8,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. China Gas has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

Get China Gas alerts:

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.