China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Up 221.1% in March

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. 8,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. China Gas has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $109.63.
China Gas Company Profile
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.