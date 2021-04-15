Chiyue Cheung Sells 11,500 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $134,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $582.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

