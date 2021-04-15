CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
CHS stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $29.26.
About CHS
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.