CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CHS stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

