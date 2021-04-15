Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shares of CB stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. Chubb has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

