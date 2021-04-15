Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-2.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-285 million.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.26 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

