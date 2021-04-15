Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.86% from the company’s previous close.

MALRF stock remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

