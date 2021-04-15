Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 376,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,996,672 shares.The stock last traded at $73.92 and had previously closed at $72.91.

The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.64. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,021,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 241,124 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

