Citigroup Raises Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.46.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 563,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,846,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.