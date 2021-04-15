CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 1.7%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, HSBC upgraded CK Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

