Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTEQF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,934. Clean TeQ has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
About Clean TeQ
