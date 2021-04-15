Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

